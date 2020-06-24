CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet

200624-N-FO574-1067 ARABIAN GULF (June 24, 2020) - A Mark VI patrol boat, assigned to Commander Task Force (CTF) 56, patrols alongside a Bahraini coast guard vessel during a bilateral patrol in the Arabian Gulf, June 24, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions, including coastal riverine operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

