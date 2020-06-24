Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet

    CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet

    BAHRAIN

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Bair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200624-N-FO574-1068 ARABIAN GULF (June 24, 2020) - A Mark VI patrol boat, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, conducts a patrol alongside a Bahraini coast guard vessel during a bilateral patrol in the Arabian Gulf, June 24, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions, including coastal riverine operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 02:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jordan Bair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    Joint Patrol
    Partnership
    5th Fleet
    CTF 56
    Task Force 56
    Bahraini coast guard
    Mark VI

