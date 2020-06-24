Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet

    CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet

    BAHRAIN

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Bair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200624-N-FO574-1041 ARABIAN GULF (June 24, 2020) Quartermaster 2nd Class Victoria Rosario, assigned to Commander, Task Unit 56.7, stands watch during a bilateral patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in the Arabian Gulf, June 24, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions, including coastal riverine operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 02:20
    Photo ID: 6254781
    VIRIN: 200624-N-FO574-1041
    Resolution: 4117x2941
    Size: 726.57 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jordan Bair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    Joint Patrol
    Partnership
    5th Fleet
    CTF 56
    Task Force 56
    Bahraini coast guard
    Mark VI

