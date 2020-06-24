200624-N-FO574-1059 ARABIAN GULF (June 24, 2020) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jose Martinez, assigned to Commander, Task Unit, 56.7, stands watch during a bilateral patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in the Arabian Gulf, June 24, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions, including coastal riverine operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2020 02:20 Photo ID: 6254784 VIRIN: 200624-N-FO574-1059 Resolution: 4082x2916 Size: 833.69 KB Location: BH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jordan Bair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.