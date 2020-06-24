CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet

200624-N-FO574-1007 ARABIAN GULF (June 24, 2020) Two Mark VI patrol boats, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, get underway to support a bilateral patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in the Arabian Gulf, June 24, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions - including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

