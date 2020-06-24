200624-N-FO574-1007 ARABIAN GULF (June 24, 2020) Two Mark VI patrol boats, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, get underway to support a bilateral patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in the Arabian Gulf, June 24, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions - including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2020 02:20
|Photo ID:
|6254780
|VIRIN:
|200624-N-FO574-1007
|Resolution:
|4176x2983
|Size:
|840.71 KB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jordan Bair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
