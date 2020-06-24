CTF 56 Conducts a Joint Patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in 5th Fleet

200624-N-FO574-1086 ARABIAN GULF (June 24, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Solmayra Price, assigned to Commander, Task Unit 56.7, stands watch during a bilateral patrol with the Bahraini coast guard in the Arabian Gulf, June 24, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions, including coastal riverine operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

