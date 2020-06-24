The Black Daggers descend onto Savannah to thank local medical workers.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Wilkerson, a member of the Black Daggers parachute demonstration team, packs his parachute while the other members of the team clean up the landing zone at the Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Georgia, June 25. The jump was coordinated to honor and show appreciation for the medical workers and support staff for the work they are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

