The Black Daggers descend onto Savannah to thank local medical workers.

A member of the Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, glides through the air as he prepares to land on the St. Joseph’s Hospital campus in Savannah, Georgia, June 25. The Black Daggers jumped to show support and appreciation for the local Savannah medical workers and hospital support staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

