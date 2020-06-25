Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Black Daggers descend onto Savannah to thank local medical workers. [Image 5 of 8]

    The Black Daggers descend onto Savannah to thank local medical workers.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A member of the Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, glides through the air as he prepares to land on the St. Joseph’s Hospital campus in Savannah, Georgia, June 25. The Black Daggers jumped to show support and appreciation for the local Savannah medical workers and hospital support staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Black Daggers descend onto Savannah to thank local medical workers. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

