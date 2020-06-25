The Black Daggers descend onto Savannah to thank local medical workers.

Master Sgt. Christopher Malone, a member of the Black Daggers parachute demonstration team, poses for a photo with a medical worker at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, June 25. The Black Daggers jumped on to the hospital campus to show support and appreciation for the local Savannah medical workers and hospital support staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

