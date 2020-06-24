The Black Daggers descend onto Savannah to thank local medical workers.

Members of the Black Daggers, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, pose for pictures with medical workers after jumping on to the Memorial Health University Medical Center campus in Savannah, Georgia, June 25. The jump was coordinated to honor and show appreciation for the medical workers and support staff for the work they are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

