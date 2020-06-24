The Black Daggers descend onto Savannah to thank local medical workers.

Medical professionals, hospital support staff and other onlookers gather on top of the parking garage of the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, to watch the Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, jump in, June 25. The Black Daggers jumped to show support and to honor the Savannah area medical works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

