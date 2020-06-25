The Black Daggers descend onto Savannah to thank local medical workers.

The Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, jump on to the St. Joseph’s Hospital campus in Savannah, Georgia, June 25. The jump was coordinated to honor and show appreciation for the medical workers and support staff for the work they are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date Taken: 06.25.2020
Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US