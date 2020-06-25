CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

U.S. Army Col. James Kerby, deputy surgeon, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speaks with Larry E. André, U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti, and Dr. Saleh Banoita Tourab, Executive Secretary of the Djiboutian Ministry of Health, prior to a ceremony at Bouffard Hospital in Djibouti City, Djibouti, June 25, 2020. CJTF-HOA donated 60 beds valued at $9,400 to the Djiboutian Ministry of Health for its efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)
