Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 9]

    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Holliday (left), bilateral affairs officer, U.S. Embassy to Djibouti, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Vilme (right), team sergeant, Alpha Company, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion (CA BN), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), unload hygiene supplies to assist Djibouti prevent COVID-19 infections among hospital staff and its citizens at Djibouti City, Djibouti, June 10, 2020. CJTF-HOA worked to purchase the supplies, valued at approximately $15,000, using Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid Appropriation (OHDACA) funds after the Djibouti government made a formal request for assistance to the U.S. Embassy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 03:54
    Photo ID: 6254476
    VIRIN: 200610-F-QJ135-0005
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

    TAGS

    djibouti
    africa
    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State
    cldj
    443rd Civil Affairs Battalion
    cjtf
    OHDACA
    COVID-19
    Overseas Humanitarian Disaster
    and Civil Aid Appropriations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT