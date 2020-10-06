CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Holliday (left), bilateral affairs officer, U.S. Embassy to Djibouti, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Vilme (right), team sergeant, Alpha Company, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion (CA BN), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), unload hygiene supplies to assist Djibouti prevent COVID-19 infections among hospital staff and its citizens at Djibouti City, Djibouti, June 10, 2020. CJTF-HOA worked to purchase the supplies, valued at approximately $15,000, using Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid Appropriation (OHDACA) funds after the Djibouti government made a formal request for assistance to the U.S. Embassy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

