    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Stephen Coppedge, Chief, Office of Security Cooperation, U.S. Embassy Djibouti, hands Larry E. André, U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti, a document to sign during a cermony held at Bouffard Hospital in Djibouti City, Djibouti, June 25, 2020. Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), donated 60 beds valued at $9,400 to the Djiboutian Ministry of Health for its efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 03:53
    Photo ID: 6254487
    VIRIN: 200625-F-LN908-0631
    Resolution: 4930x3522
    Size: 967.64 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    djibouti
    africa
    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State
    cldj
    443rd Civil Affairs Battalion
    cjtf
    OHDACA
    COVID-19
    Overseas Humanitarian Disaster
    and Civil Aid Appropriations

