CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Kirkpatrick, team chief, 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA, posts a notice that reads, “Provided by the United States” prior to a ceremony at Bouffard Hospital in Djibouti City, Djibouti, June 25, 2020. CJTF-HOA donated 60 beds valued at $9,400 to the Djiboutian Ministry of Health for its efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

