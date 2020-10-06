CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

U.S. Army Maj. Robert Middleton (left), company commander, Alpha Company, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Vilme (right), team sergeant, Alpha Company, 443rd CA BN, unload hygiene supplies to assist Djibouti prevent COVID-19 infections among hospital staff and its citizens at Djibouti City, Djibouti, June 10, 2020. CJTF-HOA worked to purchase the supplies, valued at approximately $15,000, using Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid Appropriation (OHDACA) funds after the Djibouti government made a formal request for assistance to the U.S. Embassy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

