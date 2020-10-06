Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19 [Image 4 of 9]

    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the U.S. Military and U.S. Department of state deliver hygiene supplies to assist Djibouti combat COVID-19 June 10, 2020. CJTF-HOA worked to purchase the supplies, valued at approximately $15,000, using Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid Appropriation (OHDACA) funds after the Djibouti government made a formal request for assistance to the U.S. Embassy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 03:54
    Photo ID: 6254478
    VIRIN: 200610-F-QJ135-0010
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19
    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

    TAGS

    djibouti
    africa
    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State
    cldj
    443rd Civil Affairs Battalion
    cjtf
    OHDACA
    COVID-19
    Overseas Humanitarian Disaster
    and Civil Aid Appropriations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT