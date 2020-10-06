CJTF-HOA supports Djibouti’s fight against COVID-19

Members of the U.S. Military and U.S. Department of state deliver hygiene supplies to assist Djibouti combat COVID-19 June 10, 2020. CJTF-HOA worked to purchase the supplies, valued at approximately $15,000, using Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid Appropriation (OHDACA) funds after the Djibouti government made a formal request for assistance to the U.S. Embassy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)
|06.10.2020
|06.27.2020 03:54
|6254478
|200610-F-QJ135-0010
|2100x1400
|1.38 MB
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|0
|1
|0
