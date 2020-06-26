Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, stands before the formation led by Army Training Center operations sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Daniel Wrightsman, for the first time after taking responsibilty of Fort Jackson in change of responsibilty ceremony June 26.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 12:58
|Photo ID:
|6253639
|VIRIN:
|200626-A-ZN169-065
|Resolution:
|2371x3494
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200626-A-ZN169-065 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT