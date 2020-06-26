Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan, outgoing post command sergeant major, places a streamer bearing his name on a spontoon with ribbons respresenting all Fort Jackson post command sergeants major. Gan relinquished responsibility for Fort Jackson to Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier during the ceremony June 26 in Fort Jackson's Solomon Center.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 12:58
|Photo ID:
|6253636
|VIRIN:
|200626-A-ZN169-053
|Resolution:
|2151x2772
|Size:
|755.89 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200626-A-ZN169-053 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT