200626-A-ZN169-053

Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan, outgoing post command sergeant major, places a streamer bearing his name on a spontoon with ribbons respresenting all Fort Jackson post command sergeants major. Gan relinquished responsibility for Fort Jackson to Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier during the ceremony June 26 in Fort Jackson's Solomon Center.

Date Taken: 06.26.2020