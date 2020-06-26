200626-A-ZN169-040

Sgt. Maj. Daniel Wrightsman, Fort Jackson's operations sergeant major, salutes during the Post Command Sergeant Major Change of Responsibilty Ceremony June 26 in the Solomon Center. Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier assumed responsibility for Fort Jackson from Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan during the ceremony.
