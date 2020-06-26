Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200626-A-ZN169-040 [Image 3 of 9]

    200626-A-ZN169-040

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Maj. Daniel Wrightsman, Fort Jackson's operations sergeant major, salutes during the Post Command Sergeant Major Change of Responsibilty Ceremony June 26 in the Solomon Center. Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier assumed responsibility for Fort Jackson from Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan during the ceremony.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200626-A-ZN169-040 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

