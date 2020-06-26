The Fort Jackson Color Guard renders honors to the nation during the Post Command Sergeant Major Change of Responsibility Ceremony June 26 in Solomon Center.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 12:58
|Photo ID:
|6253633
|VIRIN:
|200626-A-ZN169-045
|Resolution:
|2784x4176
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200626-A-ZN169-045 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT