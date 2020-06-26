SueAnn Tavernier, wife of Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, receives a bouquet of flowers to welcome her to Fort Jackson during a change of responsibilty cermeony at the Solomon Center June 26.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 12:58 Photo ID: 6253629 VIRIN: 200626-A-ZN169-012 Resolution: 2037x2688 Size: 687.69 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200626-A-ZN169-012 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.