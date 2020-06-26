Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200626-A-ZN169-012 [Image 1 of 9]

    200626-A-ZN169-012

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    SueAnn Tavernier, wife of Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, receives a bouquet of flowers to welcome her to Fort Jackson during a change of responsibilty cermeony at the Solomon Center June 26.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 12:58
    Photo ID: 6253629
    VIRIN: 200626-A-ZN169-012
    Resolution: 2037x2688
    Size: 687.69 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200626-A-ZN169-012 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Basic Combat Training
    Gan
    Beagle
    #VictoryStartsHere
    PCSM
    Tavernier

