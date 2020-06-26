SueAnn Tavernier, wife of Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, receives a bouquet of flowers to welcome her to Fort Jackson during a change of responsibilty cermeony at the Solomon Center June 26.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 12:58
|Photo ID:
|6253629
|VIRIN:
|200626-A-ZN169-012
|Resolution:
|2037x2688
|Size:
|687.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200626-A-ZN169-012 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT