Brig. Gen. Milford H. 'Beags' Beagle Jr., Fort Jackson commander, passes the post colors to Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier during a change of responsbility ceremony at the Solomon Center June 26. Tavernier took responsibility for the installation from Command Sgt. Jerimiah Gan.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 12:58
|Photo ID:
|6253638
|VIRIN:
|200626-A-ZN169-061
|Resolution:
|1519x1224
|Size:
|246.86 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200626-A-ZN169-061 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
