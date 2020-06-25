Fleet Activities Yokosuka Celebrates LGBT Pride Month

A celebratory cake sits at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Multicultural Committee (MCC). Sailors who gathered for the ceremony at the "Jewel of the East" galley also watched a video footage created by the MCC to take a moment to reflect upon their challenge, hardships and achievement throughout history. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

