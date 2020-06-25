Fleet Activities Yokosuka Celebrates LGBT Pride Month

Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commanding officer, cuts the celebratory cake at a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month cake-cutting ceremony. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

Date Taken: 06.25.2020
Location: JP