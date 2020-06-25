Fleet Activities Yokosuka Celebrates LGBT Pride Month

Sailors attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) participated in a Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgender cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate diversity of the Navy and nation, and watched a video footage created by the command’s multicultural committee and take a moment to reflect upon their challenge, hardships and achievement throughout history. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

