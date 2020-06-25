Celebratory cake is handed out during Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Multicultural Committee (MCC) Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month Pride Month cake-cutting ceremony. Sailors gathered for the ceremony at the "Jewel of the East" galley and also watched a video footage created by the MCC which reflected LGBT history and contributions to the military. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 21:53 Photo ID: 6253052 VIRIN: 200625-N-JT445-1030 Resolution: 2000x1335 Size: 606.23 KB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Celebrates LGBT Pride Month [Image 7 of 7], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.