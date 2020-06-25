Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka Celebrates LGBT Pride Month [Image 3 of 7]

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka Celebrates LGBT Pride Month

    JAPAN

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Celebratory cake is handed out during Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Multicultural Committee (MCC) Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month Pride Month cake-cutting ceremony. Sailors gathered for the ceremony at the "Jewel of the East" galley and also watched a video footage created by the MCC which reflected LGBT history and contributions to the military. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka Celebrates LGBT Pride Month

    TAGS

    #CFAY75

