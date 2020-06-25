Fleet Activities Yokosuka Celebrates LGBT Pride Month

Photo By Tetsuya Morita | Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commanding officer,...... read more read more Photo By Tetsuya Morita | Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commanding officer, cuts the celebratory cake at a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month cake-cutting ceremony. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. see less | View Image Page

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Multicultural Committee (MCC) hosted a virtual Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month celebration via YouTube in conjunction with an in-person cake cutting ceremony at the CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess, or "Jewel of the East" galley, June 25.



The event celebrated LGBT Americans for their many contributions to the United States and the military. Organizers of the event said events like these are important because they allow the CFAY community to learn about each other.



“Milestones have been met since the Stonewall uprising of 1969,” said Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Jay Jarin, assigned to CFAY’s Security Department and MCC member. “The 2015 Supreme Court decision to legalize gay marriage nationwide did not end the struggle for equality and protections so this June it is important to celebrate how far the U.S. has come in recognizing gay rights and be proud but only if we remember how far we still have to go to ensure that equal rights and dignity of LGBT Americans are recognized under law.”



During the event, Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer, highlighted why he feels it is important to learn about diversity and how that strengthens us as Sailors.



“Our Navy is comprised of a diverse collection of Sailors from all walks of life and every background, including sexual and gender orientation,” said Jarrett. “Together, we are a fierce warfighting team and during our pride events, we lift up and celebrate the contributions of our LGBT shipmates who strengthen our Navy team and its mission success.”



Attendees of the ceremony said it was rewarding and they were able to learn from the experience.



“I really appreciate the effort of the Multicultural Committee putting together the video,” said Chief Master-at-Arms William Harville, CFAY Physical Security Department leading chief petty officer. “I had never heard of the Stonewall uprising before and didn’t know about several of the historical leaders in the community. I hope everyone can take a few minutes to watch the video and gain some knowledge on important history that isn’t always talked about.”



To view the virtual ceremony, please visit the CFAY YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCBdpchbC20&fbclid =IwAR3u7Yxkh9VPJfvDgeE2Wh2ruVJUJfXIP31R1da44js2qTgKgwF8-9V9v3o



