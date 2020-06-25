Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commanding officer (right), along with Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour, stand ready to cut the celebratory cake at a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month cake-cutting ceremony. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 21:52
|Photo ID:
|6253051
|VIRIN:
|200625-N-JT445-1026
|Resolution:
|5680x4156
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Fleet Activities Yokosuka Celebrates LGBT Pride Month
