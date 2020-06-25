Fleet Activities Yokosuka Celebrates LGBT Pride Month

Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commanding officer (right), along with Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour, stand ready to cut the celebratory cake at a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month cake-cutting ceremony. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Location: JP