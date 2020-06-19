Alexander Geimer, left, and Joerg Engel, both 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron general purpose heavy mechanics, install a brake assembly on a military tactical (M-series) trailer at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June, 19, 2020. Geimer and Engel worked with the 86th VRS, which addressed vehicle parts supply challenges by establishing a partnership with local Army supply. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 02:47
|Photo ID:
|6251625
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-KY598-1184
|Resolution:
|4457x2972
|Size:
|8.2 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 86 VRS, Army expedite repairs [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT