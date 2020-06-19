86 VRS, Army expedite repairs

Alexander Geimer, left, and Joerg Engel, both 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron general purpose heavy mechanics, install a brake assembly on a military tactical (M-series) trailer at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June, 19, 2020. Geimer and Engel worked with the 86th VRS, which addressed vehicle parts supply challenges by establishing a partnership with local Army supply. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

