86 VRS, Army expedite repairs

Joerg Engel, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron general purpose heavy mechanic, removes the brake assembly from a military tactical (M-series) trailer at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June, 19, 2020. Engel and other local nationals from General Purpose Heavy, one of the 86th VRS specialty shops, were able to source needed M-series parts from the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|06.19.2020
|06.25.2020 02:46
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
