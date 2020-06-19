86 VRS, Army expedite repairs

Eike Hoerske, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron general purpose heavy supervisor, places the brake assembly from a military tactical (M-series) trailer into the bed of a truck at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June 19, 2020. Mechanics working with the 86th VRS are always present during the acquisition of vehicle parts to perform quality checks and determine whether or not a part is still usable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

