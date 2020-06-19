Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 VRS, Army expedite repairs

    86 VRS, Army expedite repairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Eike Hoerske, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron general purpose heavy supervisor, places the brake assembly from a military tactical (M-series) trailer into the bed of a truck at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June 19, 2020. Mechanics working with the 86th VRS are always present during the acquisition of vehicle parts to perform quality checks and determine whether or not a part is still usable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 02:47
    VIRIN: 200619-F-KY598-1152
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
