86 VRS, Army expedite repairs

Eike Hoerske, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron general purpose heavy supervisor, left, directs the placement of a military tactical (M-series) trailer onto axle stands as Alexander Geimer, 86th VRS general purpose heavy mechanic, observes the process at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June 19, 2020. Hoerske and Geimer coordinated with local nationals who manage the disposition lot on ROB and acquired the parts needed for the repair of an M-series trailer at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

