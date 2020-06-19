U.S. Army Sgt. Koffi Adjamgba, 5th Quarter Master all-wheeled vehicle mechanic motor sergeant, left, helps U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Tepen, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron materiel control supervisor, remove a trailer brake lever assembly at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June 19, 2020. Many of the parts needed for military tactical (M-series) vehicle repairs can be sourced from retired Army vehicles at the disposition lot on ROB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 02:47
|Photo ID:
|6251623
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-KY598-1145
|Resolution:
|4990x3326
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 86 VRS, Army expedite repairs [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
