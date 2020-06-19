86 VRS, Army expedite repairs

U.S. Army Sgt. Koffi Adjamgba, 5th Quarter Master all-wheeled vehicle mechanic motor sergeant, left, helps U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Tepen, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron materiel control supervisor, remove a trailer brake lever assembly at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June 19, 2020. Many of the parts needed for military tactical (M-series) vehicle repairs can be sourced from retired Army vehicles at the disposition lot on ROB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

