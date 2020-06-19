86 VRS, Army expedite repairs

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Tepen, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron materiel control supervisor, left, works with U.S. Army Spc. Jeremy D. Misenheimer, 1st Inland Cargo Transportation Company all-wheeled vehicle mechanic, to remove a trailer brake lever assembly at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June 19, 2020. The 86th VRS has saved time and money by establishing a new partnership with local Army supply to expedite military tactical (M-series) vehicle repairs at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

