Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 visits Sterett [Image 6 of 6]

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 visits Sterett

    GUAM

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200624-N-NC885-2011 NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 24, 2020)
    Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, right, visits Cmdr. Andrew Koy, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Street, during a Safe Haven Liberty port visit in Guam. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 21:36
    Photo ID: 6251513
    VIRIN: 200624-N-NC885-2011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 visits Sterett [Image 6 of 6], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F/A-18E Super Hornet flies over Ralph Johnson
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations
    Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 visits Sterett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Sterett (DDG 104)
    Naval Base Guam
    CSG 11
    Safe Haven Liberty port visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT