Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 visits Sterett

200624-N-NC885-2011 NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 24, 2020)

Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, right, visits Cmdr. Andrew Koy, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Street, during a Safe Haven Liberty port visit in Guam. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

