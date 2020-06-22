Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F/A-18E Super Hornet flies over Ralph Johnson [Image 1 of 6]

    F/A-18E Super Hornet flies over Ralph Johnson

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200622-N-FP334-2014 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 22, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 conducts a high speed pass over the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F/A-18E Super Hornet flies over Ralph Johnson [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    Destroyer
    Maiden deployment
    Ralph Johnson

