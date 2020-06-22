F/A-18E Super Hornet flies over Ralph Johnson

200622-N-FP334-2014 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 22, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 conducts a high speed pass over the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

