Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations

200623-N-FP334-1020 PHILIPINE SEA (June 23, 2020)

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), USS Russell (DDG 50) and USS Sterett (DDG 104) steam in formation during Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Groups (CSG) dual carrier operations. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual CSGs, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The CSGs are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

