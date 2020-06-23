Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations

200623-N-FP334-1043 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) The flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, USS Nimitz (CVN 68), transits the Philippine Sea during dual carrier operation with Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG). Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual CSGs, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The CSGs are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

