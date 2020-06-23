200623-N-FP334-1006 (June 23, 2020) PHILIPPINE SEA

The aircraft carriers USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 50), and USS Sterett (DDG 104) steam in formation during dual carrier operations. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual CSGs, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt CSGs are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 21:37 Photo ID: 6251500 VIRIN: 200623-N-FP334-1006 Resolution: 5161x1117 Size: 1.46 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.