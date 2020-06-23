Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200623-N-FP334-1062 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) PACIFIC OCEAN
    The aircraft carriers USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) steam in the Philippine Sea during dual carrier operations. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual Carrier Strike Groups (CSG), providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The CSGs are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Destroyer
    CSG 11
    Dual Carrier Operations

