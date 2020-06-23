Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conduct Dual Carrier Operations

200623-N-FP334-1062 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) PACIFIC OCEAN

The aircraft carriers USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) steam in the Philippine Sea during dual carrier operations. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual Carrier Strike Groups (CSG), providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The CSGs are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 21:36 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA