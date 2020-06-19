Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bringing Airmen together during social distancing

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A competitor grabs the kettle bells before their turn during the Tunnell Hall Farmer’s Walk Kettle Bell Challenge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 19, 2020. The challenge helped Airmen build comradery by engaging in friendly competition while adhering to safety measures in place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 10:11
    Photo ID: 6250261
    VIRIN: 200619-F-DP387-1088
    Resolution: 2102x1779
    Size: 475.34 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bringing Airmen together during social distancing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Dorm Management
    Mental Wellness
    Safety measures
    COVID-19
    Physical Wellness
    Tunnell Hall Farmer’s Walk Kettle Bell Challenge

