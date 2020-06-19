A competitor grabs the kettle bells before their turn during the Tunnell Hall Farmer’s Walk Kettle Bell Challenge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 19, 2020. The challenge helped Airmen build comradery by engaging in friendly competition while adhering to safety measures in place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 10:11 Photo ID: 6250261 VIRIN: 200619-F-DP387-1088 Resolution: 2102x1779 Size: 475.34 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bringing Airmen together during social distancing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.