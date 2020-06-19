Bringing Airmen together during social distancing

Competitors participating in the Tunnell Hall Farmer’s Walk Kettle Bell Challenge, listen to a brief before beginning the competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 19, 2020. The timed event required competitors to carry kettlebells around each of the three floors making up Tunnell Hall before returning to the starting line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

