Competitors participating in the Tunnell Hall Farmer’s Walk Kettle Bell Challenge, listen to a brief before beginning the competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 19, 2020. The timed event required competitors to carry kettlebells around each of the three floors making up Tunnell Hall before returning to the starting line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 10:11
|Photo ID:
|6250258
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-DP387-1011
|Resolution:
|4188x3333
|Size:
|1019.91 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bringing Airmen together during social distancing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bringing Airmen together during social distancing
LEAVE A COMMENT