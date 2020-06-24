Bringing Airmen together during social distancing

With restrictions and social distancing measures in place, it can be difficult to stay connected with others. The Dorm Management team took this challenge on at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, by hosting The Tunnell Hall Farmer’s Walk Kettle Bell Challenge, June 19, 2020.



The challenge is a way to help Airmen socialize with each other and build comradery while engaging in friendly competition, all while adhering to safety requirements. Consisting of Airmen from various career fields, the timed event required competitors to carry kettlebells around all three floors of Tunnell Hall before reaching the finish line.



“Amidst COVID-19, we are trying to help Airmen remain physically and socially resilient,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Codi Walach, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leader. “We wanted to maintain social distancing but at the same time get people out and interacting with each other.”



The challenge consisted of female and male categories, awarding prizes to the first, second, and third place finishers of each group.



Besides the competitive aspect, Airmen used this time to help build relationships with each other. Medical lab techs from the 633rd Medical Support Squadron used this challenge to help strengthen bonds within their group and have fun with one another outside of work.



“Since we are phase 2 students, we thought it would be a good class bonding experience since there are only four of us in class,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Corley, 633rd Medical Support Squadron medical lab tech. “We thought it would be fun to go work out and do something outside of the lab together.”



During these times it is important for Airmen to have outlets because health and safety precautions in place have halted normal functions and activities.



“This challenge helps us hit the four pillars, especially your spiritual and mental wellness,” Walach said. “We are trying to touch on everything so our Airmen can stay resilient and not go stir crazy from being inside all of the time.”



Visit our JBLE Facebook page or https://www.jble.af.mil for more information on COVID-19 restrictions, precautions and activities to help tackle the cabin fever.

