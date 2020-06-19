Bringing Airmen together during social distancing

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gerica Arganosa, 633rd Medical Support Squadron medical lab tech, begins her turn during the Tunnell Hall Farmer’s Walk Kettle Bell Challenge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 19, 2020. The challenge consisted of female and male categories, awarding prizes to the first, second, and third place finishers of each group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

