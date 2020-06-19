Bringing Airmen together during social distancing

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Corley, 633rd Medical Support Squadron medical lab tech, powers through his turn during the Tunnell Hall Farmer’s Walk Kettle Bell Challenge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 19, 2020. Corley participated with other members from the 633rd MDSS to help bond outside of the lab where they work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

