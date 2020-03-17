U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Murphy, 52nd Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) operations section chief, explains the cockpit storage options typically found in an F-16 to Chaplain (Maj.) Garrell Calton, 52nd Fighter Wing Deputy Chaplain, during a religious support team (RST) visit Mar. 17, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. During RST visits the chapel team assesses squadron health through learning about day-to-day tasks, job stressors, and examining squadron dynamics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6250118
|VIRIN:
|200317-F-AF248-005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|33.78 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AB, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door
