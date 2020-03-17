U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Murphy, 52nd Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) operations section chief, explains the cockpit storage options typically found in an F-16 to Chaplain (Maj.) Garrell Calton, 52nd Fighter Wing Deputy Chaplain, during a religious support team (RST) visit Mar. 17, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. During RST visits the chapel team assesses squadron health through learning about day-to-day tasks, job stressors, and examining squadron dynamics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 05:41 Photo ID: 6250118 VIRIN: 200317-F-AF248-005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 33.78 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.