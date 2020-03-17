Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door [Image 1 of 5]

    The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, GERMANY

    03.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Murphy, 52nd Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) operations section chief, secures a training parachute harness on U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Garrell Calton, 52nd Fighter Wing Deputy Chaplain, during a squadron visit Mar. 17, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Spangdahlem Air Base chaplains routinely conduct spot visits to units across the base to check in on wellbeing and offer support. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 05:40
    Photo ID: 6250114
    VIRIN: 200317-F-AF248-001
    Resolution: 7595x4940
    Size: 25.22 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door
    The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door
    The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door
    The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door
    The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door

    TAGS

    Germany
    Spangdahlem
    Chapel
    Team
    Religious
    Teams
    SERE
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Resistance
    Survival
    Evasion
    Escape
    Spiritual
    Squadron
    Resilience
    Chaplain Corps
    Support
    Flight
    Air Force
    USAF
    Chaplain
    Training
    Pre
    RST
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT