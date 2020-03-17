The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Murphy, 52nd Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) operations section chief, secures a training parachute harness on U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Garrell Calton, 52nd Fighter Wing Deputy Chaplain, during a squadron visit Mar. 17, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Spangdahlem Air Base chaplains routinely conduct spot visits to units across the base to check in on wellbeing and offer support. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers)

