The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door

U.S. Air Force Chaplain, Maj. Garrell Calton, 52nd Fighter Wing Deputy Chaplain, practices parachute landing techniques with the guidance of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Murphy, 52nd Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) operations section chief Mar. 17, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The purpose of Chaplain Calton’s visit isn’t pre-flight training but rather establishing a face-to-face connection with SERE personnel to open the lines of communication. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers)

